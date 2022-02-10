Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of AIF traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,632. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$48.95 and a 12-month high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

