Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,223.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,243.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3,351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

