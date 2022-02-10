Ameren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

AEE opened at $87.71 on Thursday. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

