American Century Companies Inc. Buys 20,759 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,759 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

