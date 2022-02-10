American Century Companies Inc. Buys 885 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.28. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.