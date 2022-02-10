American Century Companies Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $23.89.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

