American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its target price cut by Barclays from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.