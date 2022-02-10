Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $319.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.79 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $2,235,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock worth $11,342,070 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

