Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

AMGN opened at $237.19 on Thursday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

