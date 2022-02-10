Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN opened at $237.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

