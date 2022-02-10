Amkor Technology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,098,025 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

