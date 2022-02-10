Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMPH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 267,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,710. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

