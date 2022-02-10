Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 7,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rong Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08.

On Thursday, November 11th, Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.