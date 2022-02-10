Amtech Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,529 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 180.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.40 million, a P/E ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.