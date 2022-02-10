Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Amyris worth $45,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Amyris by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amyris by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Amyris by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Amyris by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

