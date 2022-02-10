Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.