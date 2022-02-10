Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.71. 451,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,539. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

