Analysts Anticipate Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Dynamics.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,007,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after buying an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

