Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.78. Franchise Group reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 708.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franchise Group.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 635.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 44.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 316,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.80%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

