Analysts Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will announce sales of $430.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.20 million and the lowest is $428.91 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 107,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 633.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

