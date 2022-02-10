Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

