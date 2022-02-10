Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.47). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 18,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $883.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

