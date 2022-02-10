Analysts Expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $520,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $1.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.05 million, with estimates ranging from $3.82 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, with a total value of $152,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Anterix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anterix by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Anterix by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anterix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Anterix by 26.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $66.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

