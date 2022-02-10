Analysts Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $162.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.30 million and the highest is $180.18 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $75.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $472.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.91. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

