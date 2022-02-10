Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post sales of $63.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.26 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $254.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,722. The stock has a market cap of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,845,000 after buying an additional 181,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,425,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,361,000 after purchasing an additional 303,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,616,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 100.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

