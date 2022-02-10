Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. PAE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PAE.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PAE by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PAE by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in PAE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,464,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
