Analysts Expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to post earnings per share of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $40.27. 169,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

