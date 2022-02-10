Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor stock opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,635,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,037,000 after acquiring an additional 496,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

