Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $165.33

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BFAM traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 400,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,897. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
