Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price at $165.33

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,413,000 after acquiring an additional 59,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,341,000 after acquiring an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,996,000 after acquiring an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFAM traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.49. The company had a trading volume of 400,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,897. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

