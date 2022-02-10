Analysts Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT at $45.11

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after purchasing an additional 311,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,031. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

