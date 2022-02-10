Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) PT at $26.50

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CSWC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 91,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a market cap of $610.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

