Analysts Set Expectations for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.84) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.68). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

CCCC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after buying an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after buying an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after buying an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after buying an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

