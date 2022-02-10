Analysts Set GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $80.12

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. HSBC began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.25.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

