Analysts Set QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Target Price at $54.51

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,075. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

