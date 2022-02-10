Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $18.46

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.
Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
