Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $18.46

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.46.

Several research analysts have commented on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,198,000 after buying an additional 2,653,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,116,000 after buying an additional 802,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,988,000 after buying an additional 641,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.