Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target at $11.75

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLCA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 3.21.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.