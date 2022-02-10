Analyzing Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -53.74% -47.49% -19.55% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

This table compares Aurora Mobile and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 1.69 -$34.49 million ($0.26) -3.96 CEVA $100.33 million 8.89 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -298.77

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 CEVA 0 1 4 0 2.80

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $4.86, indicating a potential upside of 371.52%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $60.60, indicating a potential upside of 56.02%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than CEVA.

Summary

CEVA beats Aurora Mobile on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

