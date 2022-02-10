Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,116,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,038. The firm has a market cap of $960.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 218.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,688.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 172,594 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

