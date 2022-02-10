Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Earnings Beat

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 8,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,473,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,344 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 57.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.