Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Earnings Beat

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.61. Approximately 8,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,473,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
AVXL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.95 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 0.71.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
