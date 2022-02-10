ankrETH Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. ankrETH has a total market capitalization of $83.69 million and approximately $3,435.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for about $2,853.56 or 0.06468635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00103249 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

