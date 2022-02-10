ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 571.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 37.0% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $341.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.79.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

