Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 70,025 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.