Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.
