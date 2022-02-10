Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

