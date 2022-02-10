Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

