Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aramark updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.350-$3.650 EPS.

ARMK traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The company had a trading volume of 147,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,853. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aramark stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

