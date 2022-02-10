Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

