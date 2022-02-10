Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 323 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 572.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $7,104,000.
Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.
Surgery Partners Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.
