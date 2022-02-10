Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 323 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 572.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $7,104,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.