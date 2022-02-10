Arizona State Retirement System Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,282,000 after buying an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,040,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,220,000.

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $79.16 on Thursday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

