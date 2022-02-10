Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 12,351 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth $16,373,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.03.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

