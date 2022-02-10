Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PACK. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.